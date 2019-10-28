Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Glenn Warner Jr. Obituary
Independence - Glenn Warner Jr, 59, of Independence, KY, passed away on October 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Glenn's passion for innovation and technological development led him to become co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Physna Inc. Additionally he was the founder of American Computer Solutions and GorillaMaker.com; best-selling author of "Ignite Your Life" featuring Brian Tracy. Glenn was also an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. He was born in Newport, KY to the late Glenn and Rosella Warner. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, David Warner. Glenn is survived by his wife of 15 years, Shelley Warner; and his step-son, Zachory Compton. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00PM-7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A celebration of life service for Glenn will follow the visitation at 7:00PM at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions to: Warner Kung Fu Foundation 2335 Buttermilk Xing #301 Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
