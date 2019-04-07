Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Dammert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Dammert


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenna Dammert Obituary
Glenna Dammert

Falmouth - Dammert, Glenna H. "Gigi" (nee Young)

Beloved wife of the late Russell R. Dammert. Devoted mother of Judy (Jim) Russell, Bill (Vera) Dammert and Ruth (late Ralph) Heiert. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Ira B. and Lucille (nee Tidd) Young, sisters, Martha Rath, Betty Ramsey and Shirley Dietrich. Glenna was a member of the United Methodist Church in Falmouth, Kentucky and Past President of Lady Elks. In her free time she enjoyed reading and playing cards. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 102. Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
