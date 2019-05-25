|
|
Glenna Marie Kramer
Alexandria - Glenna Marie Kramer (nee. Krift), 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, May 23rd at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born on the family farm on December 14, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Lou" Kramer; son, Larry (Eileen) Kramer and granddaughter, Nancy Kramer. Glenna is survived by her son, Dennis (Darlene) Kramer; daughter, Linda (the late Donald) Merrell; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9:30-12:30 p.m., Monday, May 27th at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m., Monday, May 27th at St. Philip Church, Melbourne with Rev. Bob Rottgers, officiating. Glenna will be laid to rest at the Kramer-Krift-Cherry Family Cemetery on the Kramer Family Farm in Alexandria at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Our Lady's Farm, 5820 KY-159, Falmouth, KY 41040 or in the form of Masses. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 25, 2019