Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Philip Church
Melbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Marie Kramer

Obituary Condolences

Glenna Marie Kramer Obituary
Glenna Marie Kramer

Alexandria - Glenna Marie Kramer (nee. Krift), 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, May 23rd at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born on the family farm on December 14, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Lou" Kramer; son, Larry (Eileen) Kramer and granddaughter, Nancy Kramer. Glenna is survived by her son, Dennis (Darlene) Kramer; daughter, Linda (the late Donald) Merrell; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9:30-12:30 p.m., Monday, May 27th at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m., Monday, May 27th at St. Philip Church, Melbourne with Rev. Bob Rottgers, officiating. Glenna will be laid to rest at the Kramer-Krift-Cherry Family Cemetery on the Kramer Family Farm in Alexandria at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Our Lady's Farm, 5820 KY-159, Falmouth, KY 41040 or in the form of Masses. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now