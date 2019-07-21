Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fares J. Radel Funeral Home
822 York St
Newport, KY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Fares J. Radel Funeral Home
822 York St
Newport, KY
View Map
Florence - Gloria D. Angel, 81 of Florence passed away July 13 at St. Elizabeth, Florence. She is survived by her loving husband Gary Angel, children Carolyn (John) Brossart and Steven Reed, step-children Angie Daley and Todd Angell, 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brothers Ron and Rick Hosking, 3 nieces and 2 nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
