Gloria Faye Worthwine (nee Williams)
Green Twp. - 72, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 of complications resulting from a fall while vacationing at their second home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She was 72 years old. Gloria is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Gerald Wirthwine, her beloved sister Deborah Fisher, sister Elaine Williams (Wes Reynolds), sister-in-law Marsha (William) Bernecker, brother-in law Dennis (Sherry) Wirthwine, her nieces, nephews and cousins, close friends Mike Nichols, Sheila Cawood, Ruth Ann Heusinkveld, Sam and Donna Nutty, Dick and Kathy Flaig and a large entourage of friends, former faculty members and students. She was the daughter of Everett and Orpha Williams (both deceased).
Gloria lived a remarkable and accomplished life. Born in Radford, Virginia and eventually living in Harrison, Ohio, Gloria was the William Henry Harrison High School Valedictorian in 1964. Awarded a full scholarship to Transylvania University, she had a noteworthy college career. She belonged to Phi Mu Sorority. While at Transy, she received several academic excellence awards and was named Miss Transylvania in 1964.
After college, Gloria joined the staff at Mt. Healthy High School where she spent her entire thirty year career. At first, she taught sophomore American Literature. Later, she became a popular guidance counselor. The "Death and Dying" program that she designed for students who had lost a loved one was a much appreciated inclusion to the high school guidance department support groups.
Gerald, shared a fulfilling lifetime together. Renovating houses, searching for antiques, traveling both in the USA and in the British Isles, and sharing books and music were just some of their mutual interests. Their marriage was always filled with new adventures, interesting conversations, and the special times of just being together.
Gloria also had other pursuits throughout her lifetime. Fixer-upper homes and primitive and country antiques always appealed to her. These lifelong passions resulted in buying and fixing-up several homes. Most notably, Gloria and her husband completely restored a nearly 200 year old homestead.
Gloria was also an avid reader, preferring whodunit novels. She became a passionate gardener, usually starting her summer days in the flower garden at 7:00. Gloria also loved taking care of her pets. When in Hilton Head vacationing at their cottage, walking the beach and exploring the history of the area became new avocations for Gloria.
For several years, Gloria was an active member of The Cincinnati Woman's Club, and was also a member of the Mt. Healthy High School retirees group called the "Lunch Bunch."
For 25 years, Gloria was the primary caregiver for her sister Debbie, with whom she shared a very close relationship. She also cared for her mother during her mother's later years. Orpha loved being at the farm so that they could spend time gardening and canning together.
Obviously bright and articulate, and stunningly beautiful, Gloria's most noticeable attribute was her kind and loving personality. Gloria was truly someone of which can be said, "There will never be another you."
Visitation Monday from 5-8pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30am.
Donations can be made to the Gloria Wirthwine Memorial Scholarship Fund which will be awarded to students at Mt. Healthy High School. You may send the contribution to Gerald Wirthwine, 6581 Muddy Creek Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233. If sending a check, please make the payment to the order of Gerald Wirthwine.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019