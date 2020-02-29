|
|
Gloria Giannestras
Cincinnati - Gloria Giannestras (nee Iden) wife of the late Nicholas J. Giannestras M.D., passed away peacefully at Bethesda North Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in New York City 01/05/1926 to parents Minna T. and V. Gilmore Iden. Survived by son M. Peter (Nancy) Palm of Cincinnati, daughters Susan Adams of Lebanon, Ohio and Lynne (Gerald) Delling of Bellaire, Michigan, Grandchildren Christopher (Nicole) Reynolds and Colin Friend of Lebanon, Ohio, William (Angela) Reynolds of Maineville, Ohio, James Reynolds of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jessica (Edouard Gengembre) Palm of Lyon, France and Scot (Dawn) Delling of Bellaire, Michigan, and great grandchildren Owen, Jackson, Maggie and Jane J. Reynolds.
Gloria spent much of her childhood between France and the United States. She grew up ice skating at The Rink at Rockefeller Center and was even offered a contract with Stars on Ice in New York. Her fluency in French and Spanish led her to work as an interpreter at the French Embassy in New York and later to teach at Hillsdale (nka Seven Hills) and Cincinnati Country Day School. After a day of teaching, she could be found in the garage in Terrace Park where she completely rebuilt a 1905 Franklin Roadster. After she stopped teaching, she and Nick traveled the globe. Her passport had to have extra pages added to accommodate all the stamps. Once widowed, she led over 15 trips to Greece labeled "Greece with Gloria" catering to her friends and colleagues from the University of Cincinnati. With over 30 trips to Greece, it has been said that anyone who went on a trip with Gloria never came back the same. She parasailed in Mexico, climbed waterfalls in Jamaica, rafted down the Colorado River, piloted large sail boats, swam with dolphins and manta rays and cruised every ocean and most rivers. She was a member of the McMicken Society at UC, College Club, the Women's Club, the Andrew Erkenbrecher Society, a past board member and director of OLLI, past board member of the Bob Hope House and too many more to mention. Some of her accolades include 1990 Alumni Service Award at College-Conservatory of Music at UC, 1990 awarded the first leadership award at ILR (nka OLLI), 1996 named as 1 of the Cincinnati Enquirer Women of the Year and 1999 named to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
But to those of us who loved her the most, she was the Greatest Mom, Grandma (aka Gorky) and Great Grandma (aka Grape Grandma) that there ever was.
Public visitation will be held at Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH 45232, on Wednesday March 4th at 1:00 pm with Memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020