Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gulden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Gulden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Gulden Obituary
Gloria Gulden

Bridgetown - Gloria Louise Gulden, beloved daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Gulden, sister of Patricia LaMonte, Stan (Evelyn) Gulden and Allen (late Debbie) Gulden, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired from AT&T before moving to Florida. Died, Wednesday April 10, 2019 age 75. Please join us for the funeral mass, Friday, 10 AM, St Aloysius Gonzaga Church. Burial to follow in Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Marion County, 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, FL 34475
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.