|
|
Gloria Gulden
Bridgetown - Gloria Louise Gulden, beloved daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Gulden, sister of Patricia LaMonte, Stan (Evelyn) Gulden and Allen (late Debbie) Gulden, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired from AT&T before moving to Florida. Died, Wednesday April 10, 2019 age 75. Please join us for the funeral mass, Friday, 10 AM, St Aloysius Gonzaga Church. Burial to follow in Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Marion County, 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, FL 34475
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019