Gloria Irene Martin
Cincinnati - Beloved sister of Betty (Bob) Evans, Shirley (Don) Champ, Mary Cornelius and the late Wilfred Martin. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was a sales manager for over 40 years for her family's bookstore. Gloria passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 in the presence of family at the age of 81 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills Bible Chapel Missions. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019