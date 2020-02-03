Resources
Florence - Gloria J. Sieve, of Florence, Kentucky, at the age of 91, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Boonespring Nursing Home in Union, KY. She was preceded by her loving husband, George K. Sieve, parents John Gavin Livingston and Hilda (Ralph) Threlkeld, and her sister Loraine (Larry) Vogelpohl. Gloria was an avid reader who also enjoyed to shop. She will be dearly missed by her daughters: Diane (Bob) Maher, Denise (Harry) Leidy, and Darrelyn (Dennis) Emerson; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM. Mausoleum entombment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diocese of Covington Priest's Retirement Fund, 1125 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011 or to St. Paul Church P.O. Box 366 Florence, KY 41022-0366. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
