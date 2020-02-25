Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Latonia, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Latonia, KY
Gloria Jean Loschiavo, 73, of Seminole, FL, formerly of Covington, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was a cosmetologist, graduate of Holy Cross High School and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde and Anna Isler. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years: Gus Loschiavo; daughter: Cheryl (Tracy) Ferrell; son: August (Erica) Loschiavo; sister: Elaine (Bob) Ledford; brother: Clyde (Pat) Isler; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Covington (Latonia), KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at

