Gloria McKeown
Gloria McKeown

Fort Thomas - Gloria Konerding McKeown, 96, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Friday, June 5th at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas. She was a Professional Illustrator her entire adult life, with her own business (McKeown Studios). Gloria was also a long standing member of the Society of Illustrators in New York City, past member of the Chatham Guild of Artists as well as the Cape Cod Art Association. Over the years, Gloria lived and worked in New Jersey, New York and Cape Cod. Gloria's art developed over the years into beautiful Oil Paintings of her beloved Cape Cod that were shown and sold in various Galleries, shows and exhibits. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley McKeown and brother, Frederick (Margot) Konerding. Gloria is survived by her sons, Scott (Mindy) & Jeff (Jennifer Mason) McKeown; 3 grandchildren, Wes, Jack & Cierra; brother in law, Clifford McKeown, nephew, Jack (Patricia) McKeown and niece, Cheryl (Jim) Henson. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and Gloria will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Memorials are suggested to be made in Gloria's name to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
