Gloria (nee Keyes) Morelli
Mariemont - Beloved wife of Arnold Morelli for 62 years, loving mother of Michael (Shannon) Morelli and Lisa (Paul) Mulvany, cherished "Nana" to grandchildren Keegan and Josephina Morelli, caring sister-in-law to Mary Jo (Morelli) Davis, dear aunt to Sally Davis and Bill (Jessie) Davis, and only child of the late Ruth and William Keyes. Died December 6, 2019 at age 88.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she graduated from Shaker Heights High School before attending Allegheny College where she was affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma. She worked for Ohio Bell as an artist until moving to Cincinnati with her lawyer husband in 1957, shortly after their marriage. Gloria continued her love of art as a portrait painter, watercolorist, and supporter of the Fine Arts.
In 1982 Gloria and Arnold began their world travels that Gloria documented with detailed journals and photos. She was a former member of the Cincinnati Woman's Club and a past president of both the Woman's Art Club of Cincinnati and Dale Park PTA, as well as a former volunteer at the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Contemporary Arts Center. She resided in Mariemont since 1969.
There will be a private interment at Spring Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Kindly direct any memorials to Woman's Art Club of Cincinnati Cultural Center, 6980 Cambridge Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019