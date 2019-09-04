Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Gloria Paige Otto Obituary
Gloria Paige Otto

Newport - Gloria Paige Otto, 71 of Newport, KY passed away August 30, 2019 at her home.

Beloved sister of Jamie Bezold (Don) of Fort Thomas, Margo Otto of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eric Otto of Cincinnati Ohio and Fred Otto III of Fort Thomas.

She also leaves her dear friend Steven Monroe of Covington. Paige was proceeded in death by her Father Fred H. Otto Jr. and her Mother Gloria Frazier Otto.

Paige was dedicated to her family. She was an avid traveler. She was adventurous. She especially loved traveling along the California coast and took several trips to Europe. Paige received a Bachelors Degree in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. She also held a Masters Degree in Library Science

and Reading Specialties from Eastern Kentucky University. Paige was a teacher

and she retired from the Cincinnati Public School System. Paige was a

recipient of awards for her dedication to the teaching profession and reading specialties. Paige will be greatly missed by her family. A memorial service

will be held at the convenience of the family. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
