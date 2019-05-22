|
|
Gloria Singerman
Cincinnati - Singerman, Gloria, nee Chapnitsky, age 91, passed away May 21, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dr. Leonard J. Singerman, devoted father of Howard Singerman (Janet Ray) , Fred (Shana) Singerman & of the late Dr. Joel Singerman (Dr. Janice Singerman) & of the late David (Bonnie) Singerman dear sister of Shirley Karfunkle, Esther Kurtzman & of the late Boris Chapnitsky and the loving grandmother of Joshua, Aaron, Karen, Sarah, Max, Rosalie, Michael, Leah, Elaine & Rebecca and great grandmother of Caitlyn, Charlotte, Sydney, Sam & Jocelyn. Services at Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, May 24, 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Northern Hills Cemetery in Covedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Leonard J. Singerman Fund at Northern Hills Synagogue or the . Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019