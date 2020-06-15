Gloria ( Meyer ) Thomas
Fort Thomas - Gloria Thomas (Meyer) passed away in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky on June 12, 2020. Gloria was 91 and was married to Clifford A. Thomas (of blessed memory) for 52 years. She leaves behind 3 children. Michael Thomas of Montgomery, Ohio, Karen Verkamp of Covington, Kentucky and Barry Thomas of Dayton, Ohio. Gloria was blessed with 6 grandchildren (Alisha McKenny, Rob Verkamp, Justin Binik-Thomas, Aaron Binik-Thomas, Jacob Thomas and Sarah Thomas) and 8 great grandchildren (Owen, Sophie, Abigail, Ziva, Zoe, Isaiah, Joshua and Lily). Gloria was a graduate of LaSalette High School in Covington, Ky. and pursued a life long career as a registered nurse with a nursing degree from St. Elizabeth in Covington, Ky. Gloria was active in the Tri-State Matchcover Club and worked tirelessly along side her husband Clifford in several local Parkinson support groups. Gloria was vivacious, loved life and her family. She always welcomed people into her home and her life. Her presence will be missed in this world. Burial will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family will hold a private service. Donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Gloria and her family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.