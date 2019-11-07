|
|
On Nov 4, 2019, Gloria U. Riedy passed peacefully at age 90. Survived by her children, Kathleen Dressman, Richard Riedy, Diane Whitworth, Julie Jumper, Ellen Music, Thomas Riedy, Amy McFerron & Beth Hensley, 17 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Mass Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 10AM & reception to follow at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd. Cemetery Service 2PM at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to: Juvenile Diabetes, www.jdrf.org/swo/.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019