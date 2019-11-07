Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd.
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Gate of Heaven
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Riedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria U. Riedy

Add a Memory
Gloria U. Riedy Obituary
On Nov 4, 2019, Gloria U. Riedy passed peacefully at age 90. Survived by her children, Kathleen Dressman, Richard Riedy, Diane Whitworth, Julie Jumper, Ellen Music, Thomas Riedy, Amy McFerron & Beth Hensley, 17 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Mass Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 10AM & reception to follow at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd. Cemetery Service 2PM at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to: Juvenile Diabetes, www.jdrf.org/swo/.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -