1/1
Gloria V. Hamm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria V. Hamm

Ft. Mitchell - Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 95. Gloria was a faithful and active member at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a Sunday School Teacher and faithfully led a prayer group in her home. Gloria was an extremely generous woman that was benevolent in her charitable giving. She will be missed by all of her church family and friends that she cherished and loved. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell N. Hamm and her parents, Lewis and Myrtle Sullivan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 5:00 pm, all at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church, 2323 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment will take place on Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 am at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Interment
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved