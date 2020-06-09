Golden K. Roberts
Ft. Mitchell - Golden K. (Farley) Roberts, 59, of Ft. Mitchell passed away Monday evening at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. Golden was born a daughter to the late John and Delphia Gabbard Farley on April 30, 1961 in Ft. Thomas. Golden spent most of her career as a Chef in food service and customer service. She was a faithful member of Heritage Fellowship of Florence and she enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Richard and Caleb Roberts; sister Donna Hornsby and brother, Geno Farley. Survivors include her husband, Scott R. Roberts; sons, Joshua (Jennifer) Farley and Luke Roberts; sister, Rebekah (James) Hafer; Dallas Farley, Lane (Vickie) Farley and John D. (Kate) Farley; 1 granddaughter Madelyn Farley and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon Friday, June 12th at Heritage Fellowship, 7216 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brighton Center, 741 Central Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Ludlow is serving the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






