Gordon Shaw



Batavia - Gordon Eugene Shaw, age 78, beloved husband of Beulah Shaw (nee Smith), loving father of Raegene (JD) Heilmann and preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Herdtner, he is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Josephine Shaw, cherished grandfather of Taylor Chapman, Dax and Ryley Heilmann, cherished great-grandfather of Anna Chapman, also survived by many family and friends. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2pm. Attendance is by invitation only. Social Distancing will be observed.













