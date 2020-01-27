|
Gordon Smith
Florence - Gordon Smith, 85, of Florence, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Madison Co., KY to Wilbur and Buelah Smith. Gordon attended Kirksville Schools and EKU then enlisted and served his country for 4 years (1955-59) in the US Air Force. He was a heavy machine operator for R.C. Durr and Coppage Construction Co. until retirement in 1996. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Buelah Smith; brothers, Holten, Gene and Rondal Smith; sisters, Aleda Smith, Thelma Visscher and Estill Love. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Ursula Smith; daughters, Lynn (David) Vance, Donna (George) Cropp and Sandra (Brad) Hoskins; grandchildren, T.J. Hooker, Michael C. Cropp, Caroline R. Cropp and Jessica (Josh) Caudill; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Linda) Smith and Willi Mae Land along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM at Stith Funeral Homes 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042. Burial will be in KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky P.O. Box 393 Florence, KY 41042 or to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020