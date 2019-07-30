|
|
Grace Bishop
Dayton, KY - Grace Bishop, 84, of Dayton, KY, passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home in Dayton. Grace was a retired manufacturing specialist with Saturday Knight Ltd. Grace was a member of the Dayton Eagles, and the Dayton VFW. She was preceded in death by husband Herbert Earl Bishop Sr. and her granddaughter Dawn Mays. Grace is survived by her sons, Herbert Earl (Kinda) Bishop Jr., and Phillip (Alma) Bishop, her daughters, Lisa Bishop, and Dawn (Bryan) Hale, her grandchildren, Nicholas Bishop, Tony Bishop, Brook Bishop, Brittany Bishop, Parker Bishop, Briley Bishop, Bryan Hale, Lindsey Hale, Bryson Hale, and Logan Hale. Grace is also survived by her great-grandchildren Alexis Bishop, Chase Bishop, Harper Bishop, Kyra Dillion, and Laylah Wilson. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave, in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to Kids Child's Wish Network 4060 Louis Ave. Holiday FL 34691. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019