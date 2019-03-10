Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W. K. Sujkowski and Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
6149 Hill Ave.
Toledo, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
6149 Hill Ave.
Toledo, OH
Grace Carrier Obituary
Grace Carrier

Liberty Twp. - Grace M. (nee Pietraszak), wife of Charles L. Carrier. Step-Mother of Christopher (Nissa) Carrier. Grandmother of Harper and Avery Carrier. Sister of Martin (Sharon), Daniel (Judy), Lee (Sylvia) Pietraszak, Kathy Avedisian, Thomas (Shere) Pietraszak and the late David and Laura Pietraszak. Passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 67. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at W. K. Sujkowski and Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH 43615 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH 43615. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Landscape Fund. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
