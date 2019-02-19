|
|
Grace Cook
Cincinnati - Cook, Grace 92 of Cincinnati, Ohio died February 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert R. Cook, Jr. Survived by her son, Thomas A. Cook, and daughter Gloria J. Eastman, grand daughters Laura Rose and Jenna Eastman, and two great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral service 10 a.m. at Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home 2961 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. Guestbook at www.clepperkelsch.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019