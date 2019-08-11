Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens - Chapel
2145 Compton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens - Chapel
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Grace M. Bredenfoerder


1918 - 2019
Grace M. Bredenfoerder Obituary
Grace M. Bredenfoerder

Cincinnati - Grace Marion Bredenfoerder (née Wilson), beloved wife of the late Clarence Bredenfoerder. Loving mother of Joan (Sam) Bauer, Nancy (Bruce) Beiser, Debbie (Larry) Krantz, Connie (Paul) Kroos and the late Carol (Robert) Coy. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 19, great-great-grandmother of 3. Grace passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at age 100. Visitation 10AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Gardens - Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Funeral Service to follow in the chapel at 11AM. See www.springgrove.org for details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
