1/1
Grace M. Budinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace M. Budinger

Montgomery - 93 of Montgomery, widow of the late Raymond Budinger, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Kenneth (Catherine) Budinger, Rae (James) Abell, Jeananne (Ron) Kovein, Carrie L. Budinger and David E. (Vicky) Budinger. Grandmother of Amy, Dwan, Matthew, Rebekka, Valerie, Calvin, Madelyn, Rick, Valerie and Sarah, and a host of great grandchildren. Also survived by one sister, Margaret (Peg) Zoltak, and sister-in-law, Patricia Boesken. Mrs. Budinger was part of the Greater Cincinnati Garden Railway Club, the last original member of the Storybook Acres Friday Nighter social group, and a member of The Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 at 8:30 am. - 9:15 am. at Strawser Funeral Home, Blue Ash, Ohio followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E. Kemper Road , Montgomery, Ohio. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
08:30 - 09:15 AM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved