|
|
Grace M. Harmon
Loveland - Grace M. Harmon of Loveland. Beloved wife of Donald J. Harmon. Loving mother of Lisa (Dan) Wilson, Kevin Harmon, Michael (Jo Lynn) Harmon, and David (Lisa) Harmon. Proud grandmother of DJ Wilson, Brandy Foreman, and Amanda Johnson. Cherished great grandmother of Anna, Aly, and Aidan. Devoted daughter of the late Rollie and Sabra Morris. Dear sister of Bernice Shockey, Bradley Morris, Lonnie Morris, the late Stanley Morris, and the late Mildred Martin. Passed away March 9, 2019 at the age of 79. Family and friends will be received from 9-10 AM on Saturday, March 23 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in memory of Grace may be directed to the .
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019