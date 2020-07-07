Grace S. Glaser
Green Township - Grace Glaser (nee Spinelli), Beloved wife of Lawrence R. Glaser for 67 years. Loving mother of Richard, Thomas (Karen Maloney), John (Crystal) Glaser and Mary (Joe) Harpenau. Devoted grandmother of Brian (Stella), Thomas (Ashley) Glaser, Sheila (Jesse) Littlefield, Kevin, Grace, Sarah Glaser, Matthew (Tara), Jeffrey Harpenau and great grandmother of Christina, Victoria, Cash, Jesse and Remi. Dear sister of Marie Bacon. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 93 years of age. Private Services. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.