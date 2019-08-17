|
Gracie Mae Hafer
Grants Lick - Gracie Mae Hafer, 80, of Grants Lick, KY passed away on August 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Louis Everett and Gracie (nee Hendrix) Hafer, who preceded her in death. She attended Grants Lick Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by sisters; Joyce Brunner and Sally Friedly. Brothers: John, Harold Paul and Louis Hafer. She is survived by her sisters; Betty Morgan, Martha Lyons, Thelma Gibson, Josephine Cook and Pauline Lemenkuler. Brother; Terry Hafer. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019