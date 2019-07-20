|
|
Gracy Nagel
Wilder - Gracy Nagel, 47 years of age, of Wilder KY passed away suddenly from a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Henderson Co, TN on the way home from a family vacation. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Monday July 22nd at Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass and Funeral services will be held 10 am Tuesday July 23rd at St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow at Peach Grove Cemetery. Gracy was born February 7, 1972 in El Paso, Texas to Gloria and Miguel Piñones. She was the oldest of five children. Gracy was educated at Del Valley High School in Texas and received a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice at University of El Paso. Gracy has worked at the Campbell County Detention Center since September 17, 1997 where she worked her way up through the ranks from Deputy to Major. Gracy married Brian Nagel on August 14, 1994 and two beautiful children were born from this union. She served on several committees volunteering her time because she enjoyed helping others. Gracy served on the board for the Boys and Girls Club and involved with Shop with Cops for many years. Gracy is survived by her spouse Brian Nagel, children Brittany Nagel & Manny Nagel, parents Gloria & Miguel Piñones, 4 siblings Mike Piñones, Mark Piñones, Max Piñones & Melanie Piñones, mother-in-law Georgeanne Nagel, 7 sisters-in-laws/brother-in-laws, 24 nieces/nephews, 6 great nieces/nephews, close friends Paula & Jeff Chamot & family and CCDC family. Gracy loved spending time with family & friends, golfing, riding motorcycles and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. Gracy served her life as a confidant, a friend and a go to person for all. Gracy will be missed for all these things but most importantly for her smile and the love and care she gave to everyone who was lucky enough to know her. "To Know her was to love her." Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 20, 2019