Grant Armstrong Dibert Jr.
Ft. Thomas - Grant Armstrong Dibert, Jr., 85, of Ft. Thomas, KY. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marian (Fanthorp) Dibert. He is the cherished father of Lori (Hal) Wendling of Ft. Thomas, Kathy (Dennis) Neal of Ft. Thomas, Grant (Elaine) Dibert of Cincinnati, Ohio., Holly (Joe) Coughlan of Boston, MA. and Mimi (Peter) Rayner of Ft. Thomas and brother Joseph Dibert of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Grant is also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline (Nick) Shine, Libby Wendling, Grant Wendling, Erin Neal, Megan (Randy) Williamson, Katie (Ben) Brinker, Michael Neal, Johnathan Neal, Kelly Coughlan, Tara Coughlan, Brooke Coughlan, Kendall Coughlan, Nathan Dibert, Ken (Wendy) Kapp, Kassie (Alex) Morgan, Hamish Rayner, William Rayner, Tess Rayner, and Katherine Rayner, and his eight great-grandchildren. Grant was a graduate of The Summit Country Day School, Georgetown Prep and Xavier University (class of 1956). He enjoyed a long, distinguished business career with Kent Corporation of Bellevue, KY. Grant served on the board of the St. Luke Hospital Foundation and was a longtime usher and lector at St. Xavier Church in downtown Cincinnati. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association, and longtime member at both Highland Country Club and Ryland Lakes Country Club. Grant was family-oriented, faith-centered and civic-minded. He was an impeccable host, loved to relax and enjoy time with friends and family. He was welcomed into heaven by his sisters Joan Klotz and Patti Gay Triplett. His parents Grant and Gertrude Dibert, and 2nd mother Winnie Stiles Dibert. We would like to thank Grant's caregiver, Joe Jacobs for his support over the last 6 years. Visitation for Grant is Saturday, December 28 th from 9:30 - 11:00 am at Holy Spirit church 825 Washington Ave. Newport, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the Visitation. Memorials are suggested for Holy Spirit Outreach 825 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 or the Henry Hosea House, 901 York St. Newport, KY 41071 or . Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online Condolences may be made to www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019