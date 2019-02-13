|
Gray Welch Grubbs
Latonia - Gray Welch Grubbs, 62 of Latonia, KY passed away on February 9, 2019. He spent 35 years with GE and 9 years with Standard Aero as a Welder. His passion was donating and supporting several organizations such as SAAP, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Boys Town and St. Jude Children's Research. Gray was a Graduate of Holmes High School in 1974. He was an avid golfer.
Gray is survived by his Loving Wife of 12 years, Gail Black Grubbs; Daughters, Christina (Shawn) Arteritano and Nicole (Steve) Bodde; Brother, Gary (Barbara) Grubbs and 4 Grandchildren, Ashlie, Cortney, Ally and Jason.
The visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm, followed by a luncheon in the lounge at Floral Hills.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019