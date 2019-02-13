Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gray Grubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gray Welch Grubbs


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gray Welch Grubbs Obituary
Gray Welch Grubbs

Latonia - Gray Welch Grubbs, 62 of Latonia, KY passed away on February 9, 2019. He spent 35 years with GE and 9 years with Standard Aero as a Welder. His passion was donating and supporting several organizations such as SAAP, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Boys Town and St. Jude Children's Research. Gray was a Graduate of Holmes High School in 1974. He was an avid golfer.

Gray is survived by his Loving Wife of 12 years, Gail Black Grubbs; Daughters, Christina (Shawn) Arteritano and Nicole (Steve) Bodde; Brother, Gary (Barbara) Grubbs and 4 Grandchildren, Ashlie, Cortney, Ally and Jason.

The visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm, followed by a luncheon in the lounge at Floral Hills.

Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.