|
|
Gerald Wendel
Cold Spring - Gerald J. Wendel, 84, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on March 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jerry was a Lithographer with Stevenson Photo Color in Cincinnati. He was a member of the Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 508M. Jerry loved the outdoors, he was an avid runner, and marathoner. Jerry was preceded in death by wife, Nancy Gayle Wendel. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet (Walz) Wendel, his sons, Brad (Faye) Wendel, and Mark Wendel, his daughter, Lynn Kosko, his grandchildren, Andrea (Braedon) Tabor, Alex (Lelia) Wendel, Matthew Kosko, and Paul (Rebecca) Kosko, and his great-grandchildren, Austen, Sarah, Hudson, and Eleanor. Jerry is also survived by his step-children, Barry (Stephanie) Walz, and Nancy (George) Pennington. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Dobbling Funeral Home in Ft. Thomas. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Boy's and Girl's Club of Greater Cincinnati, Clem and Ann Buenger Club 36 E. 10th St. Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020