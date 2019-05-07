Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Colerain Twp. - Greg Foster, beloved husband for 53 years to Sally Foster (nee Pflum). Devoted father of Theresa (Mark) Strong and Dave (Julie) Foster. Loving grandfather of Stephanie (Dave), T.J., Jenna, Nick and Chris. Dear brother of Tom (Judy) Foster, the late Jim Foster, late Stephen Foster and the late Phyllis Foster. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Greg passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (May 11) from 11am until time of funeral service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr. Ste. 400 Cincinnati, OH 45249. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
