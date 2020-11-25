1/1
Greg Herrmann
Greg Herrmann

Union - Greg's final flight left in the early morning hours of November 23rd for some much-needed rest and a reunion with his brother Michael, his dad Bill and his beloved pups Molly and Maggie.

He currently cannot be reached by cell phone.

In his time here, Greg gave us the best memories of our lives. He showed us what it meant to be a truly great human. He gave selflessly and asked nothing in return. He would say it was a fault. "I just can't say no." It was not a fault. It was a gift, and for that we are forever grateful. He kept our cars running, planes flying and hearts laughing. Thanks buddy! You made it fun.

Husband to the lovely Diane and Dad to their three dogs: Hailey, Callie and Lilly. Son to Coach Bill and Jenny Herrmann. Brother to Michael (whom he loved dearly). Uncle to Shooby and Michael. Greg had an extensive "extended family" as well. Tom, Garrison, Greg (Tate), Jay, and all the boys and girls down at the airport. He loved us all! He may not have said the words often (in fact saying the actual words would make him a bit "uncomfortable") but we knew. And we loved the big guy right back.

We could not have made it without you buddy!

Thank you for the time you shared with us. We only wish we had a little more.

In memory of Greg, LOVE EACH OTHER folks! It goes by fast.

Being as Greg loved dogs far more than flowers, we ask that donations be made in his name to Lucky Tales Rescue (luckytalesrescuce.org.)

And Greg, if you read this, our later flights are not yet scheduled. But meet us at the gate. We'll see you then

Love you.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
