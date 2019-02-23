Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Greg Stormer Obituary
Greg Stormer

Dayton - Gregory Ronald Stormer, 58, of Dayton, KY, passed away on February 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Greg was a retired bookkeeper at the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, and he was a US Air Force Veteran. Greg was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge 273, he enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, and coin collecting. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ray Stormer. Greg is survived by his son, Cassidy (Ashlee) Stormer, his daughter Courtney (Zack Gerke) Stormer, his mother, Donna Jean Stormer, his brother, Blake James (Laura) Stormer, and his sisters, Darlene Elizabeth (Lou) Brandewiede, and Sherrye Lee Roesel. Greg is also survived by his nieces Rachel, Abigail, and Maggie. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude's Children's Medical Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the VA Hospital @ www volunteer,va.gov/apps/volunteer now. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
