Harrison, Ohio - FRANKENSTEIN, Gregg A. - Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Tate) Frankenstein; Devoted father of Darle Frankenstein and Stefanie Frankenstein; Dear grandfather of Jacob Frankenstein; Son of Phyllis (nee Warner) and the late Richard G. Frankenstein; Uncle of Jacob Aufdenkamp; Also survived by other family and friends; Preceded in death by his sister Cindy Taphorn and his uncle Jackie Frankenstein; Passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 62; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until time of funeral service at 8:00 P.M. Gregg has requested everyone to wear something tie dye on Wednesday. He was a member of the Teamsters #100; Donations may be sent to the or to the ; Condolences may be sent to www.neihardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 2, 2019