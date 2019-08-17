Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075

Gregory Alvin Colston, Jr.

Covington - Gregory Alvin Colston, Jr., 42, of Covington, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Greg was an avid soccer player and enjoyed cheering on FC Cincinnati. He loved spending time at Smale Park especially with his kids. Greg was a sponsor at AA and helped a lot of people. He was a Rate Analyst with The Matrix. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marlene Long. Greg is survived by his devoted children, Brynn, Aubree and Bradley Colston, his beloved parents, Gregory A. (Ruby) Colston, Sr. and Carol V. (Dale) Constable, his loving sister, Amber (Ryan) Jordan, nephew Luke Jordan, maternal grandfather, Carl Long, Sr. and his paternal grandparents, Hank Colston and Dorothy Colston. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas) on Tuesday (August 20) from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm where Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday (August 21) with Rev. Rob Roy officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019
