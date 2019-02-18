|
|
Gregory Bennett
Union - Gregory Hanson Bennett, 54 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Bennett. Greg is survived by his loving mother and caretaker, Patricia Stinnett Bennett; his sister, Robin Edwards; his nephews Justin, Dillon, and Caleb Edwards; and niece Savannah Edwards. He was known in the community for being Loretta Lynn's biggest fan. Greg loved country music and loved to sing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to one of Greg's favorite charities, , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online at: . Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019