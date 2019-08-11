Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, OH
Gregory Boh Obituary
Gregory Boh

Hebron - Gregory Boh, 62, of Hebron, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence. Greg proudly worked many years for St. Vincent de Paul in Crescent Springs. He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington and was loved and cherished by many people. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Armella Boh. Survivors include his brother, Dennis (Angie) Boh of Hebron; sister, Monica (Jim) Sallee of Hebron, several nieces and nephews that he adored and a great many friends. Visitation is on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM all in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary or St. Vincent de Paul, 2655 Crescent Springs Pike, Covington, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
