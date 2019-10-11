|
Gregory "Greg" Carl Stierwalt, 72, of Florence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born on March 29, 1947 in Lima, OH, he was the son of the late Max and LaVerne Stierwalt. Greg grew up in Huron, OH and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Greg enjoyed nature, camping, fishing, woodworking and animals. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother: Lee Stierwalt. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years: Mieko Akimoto; sons: Matthew (Annette) Stierwalt and Nathan (Sharon) Stierwalt; daughters: Emalee (Karl) Sooy and LesLee (Rodger) Biddle; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Greg's name to the COPD Foundation at COPDFoundation.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019