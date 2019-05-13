|
Gregory Earl Buschle
Bellevue - Gregory Earl Buschle, 57, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by caring parents, Earle Virgil and Mary Louise (nee Krebs) Buschle and siblings Tim and Judy Buschle. Gregory is survived by his siblings Thomas (Cheryl) Buschle, David (late Patricia) Buschle, Barbra Ritchie, Nicholas Buschle, Marilou Mohr, Richard Buschle, Peter E. Buschle, Patricia (Zane) Smith, Matthew (Angie) Buschle, Mark (Kristine) Buschle and many nieces and nephews. Greg graduated from Highland High School and worked 30 plus years as a metal fabricator/welder at Brown-Campbell Company. Greg enjoyed bowling, camping and smoking (brisket). Memorial visitation at St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa (Ft. Thomas) from 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (May 16) followed by burial at St. Stephens Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Greg's Life at LaRu Bowling Lanes, 2443 Alexandria, Pk, Highland Heights, Ky. from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th. Join us for bite to eat, roll a frame and talk about your good times with Greg. A special toast to Greg's favorite pastimes at 4:20 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4420 Carver Woods Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or Greater Cincinnati Chapter 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203 or . Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 13, 2019