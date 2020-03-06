|
Gregory Folz
Cincinnati - Gregory Allan Folz, beloved son of Carole and the late R. Allan Folz. Father of Dr. Jessica Folz (Kenny) Yarusso. Grandfather of Madison Yarusso. Dear brother of Jeff Folz, Mike Folz and Lisa (Dan) Meloy. Uncle to Alex and Allyson Meloy, and Brandon and Zach Folz. After a year long battle with cancer Greg passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 61. Memorial Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. on Saturday (March 21) at 11am. Following the Memorial Mass, a celebration of Greg's life will take place at Pebble Creek Country Club from 12:30pm-3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Clovernook Home for the Blind or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020