Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Hwy.
Florence, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Hwy.
Florence, KY
View Map
Gregory Hovel Obituary
Gregory Hovel

Florence - Gregory M. Hovel. Passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 49 years. Greg is survived by his parents, Thomas & Marlene Hovel; brothers and sisters, Steve Hovel, Tim (Julie) Hovel, Krista (Mark) Brooks and Angie Hovel and nieces and nephews, Alex Hovel, Blaine (Katherine) Hovel, Simon Hovel, Madeline Brooks and Wyatt Brooks. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY 41042. Interment Mother of God Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019
