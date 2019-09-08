|
|
Gregory Jahnigen
Silverton - Gregory E., beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Stites) Jahnigen, loving father of Tracy Jahnigen and Melissa (Lee) Ballard, and the late Damien Jahnigen, devoted grandfather of Terri Bray, Taylor and Nathan Ballard, and great-grandfather of Damien and Adalind Bray. He is also survived by his sister, Hope Bronner. Passed away on Friday, September 6th at the age of 69. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10th from 6-8PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will take place privately. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019