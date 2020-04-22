|
Gregory James Peck
Florence - Gregory James Peck, 71, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully following a lengthily illness. Owner of Greg's Lawn Service and former employee of Boone County Schools and Palm Beach Clothing. He was an avid guitar player associated with several local bands. He is survived by his son Darin Peck of Florence, KY, sister, Jamie H. (Tom) Stith of Taylor Mill, KY and a brother Steven E. Peck of Florence, KY. He is also survived by three grandsons. Services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Erlanger, KY at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. You may participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving condolences at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/gregory-james-peck/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020