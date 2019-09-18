Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Gregory L. Williams


1956 - 2019
Gregory L. Williams Obituary
Gregory L. Williams

Alexandria - Gregory L. Williams husband of the late Lynda G. Williams (nee McKinney), beloved father of Blayre (Jeremy) Worley, devoted brother of John (Marji) Williams, son the late Frank and Jewell Williams, son-in-law of Earl and the late Carolyn McKinney. Sept. 14, 2019. Age 62 years. Residence Alexandria, KY, formerly of Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. Sept. 22, at 3 PM. Friends may visit at the Funeral Home on Sun. from 2-3 PM. Memorials to National Public Radio (NPR).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
