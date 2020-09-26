1/1
Gregory Phillip Corbin
Gregory Phillip Corbin

Union Township - Gregory Phillip Corbin passed surrounded by love and in the comfort of his family September 21. Called "Corbin" by friends and coworkers, he was known for his humor, warm smile and quick wit. He was a kind and generous man, and was a good friend to many. He was avid sports fan and loved to watch both live and televised sports, opting to watch golf if none of his favorite sports were on TV. He particularly enjoyed attending his nephews' basketball and soccer games, and was cheering them on in spirit when couldn't attend in person. He loved being an uncle and was very involved in his nephews' lives.

Despite a cancer diagnosis he kept his positive attitude, and always found the bright side of dark times, keeping those around him laughing and smiling. He loved to recount stories and past events, and made fun times that much funnier in his telling. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Kathy Corbin, his girlfriend Michele Billingsley and her daughter Kass, his brother Adam, sister-in-law Amy, nephews Nathan and Nicholas, and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was an amazing "bonus dad" to Kass. He was also a loving and proud papa to his fur kids, dogs Duke, Harley, and Ivy.

He will be deeply missed by all lucky enough to have had him in their lives. In lieu of flowers Greg's family requests charitable donations to be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation for research into how to treat this terrible cancer. Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
