Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
t Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road,
Cincinnati,, OH
Cincinnati - Ruberg, Gregory, devoted husband of Mary Ann (nee Knauft) Ruberg, loving father of Christopher (Amy), Judy (Tony Roehrich), David, Kathy (David Riley) Ruberg, Suzanne (Peter) Becker, James (Joette Westerburg) Ruberg, cherished grandfather of Andrew (Sarah Dunaway) Ruberg, Claire (John) Myers, Melissa (Max) Monk, Charlie (fiancée, Linda Brozyna) Ruberg, Nick (Sydney) Becker, Ella Westerburg, Grace Riley, Ethan Westerburg, Madison Becker, James Westerburg, and great grandfather of Riley Becker and Morgan Ruberg. Dear brother of the late Raymond, Jack, Paul, Harry, and Donald Ruberg. Passed away October 14, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 AM until celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
