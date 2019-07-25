Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Gregory Schmidt
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Michael Catholic Church
11144 Spinner Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St Michael Catholic Church
11144 Spinner Ave
Gregory Schmidt


1960 - 2019
GREGORY SCHMIDT

Sharonville - Gregory P. Dear father of Nicholas (Karissa) and Michael (Katie) Schmidt. Loving grandfather of Quinn, Ryanne and Reed Schmidt. Beloved son of Philip and Barbara (nee Fern) Schmidt. Brother of Julie (Charlie) Scarborough, Amy (Dave) Ochs, and the late Michael Schmidt. Passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019. Age 59. Resident of Sharonville. Visitation Saturday July 27, from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, both at St Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave. 45241. If desired Memorials may be made to 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 https://hospiceofcincinnati.org or . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
