GREGORY SCHMIDT
Sharonville - Gregory P. Dear father of Nicholas (Karissa) and Michael (Katie) Schmidt. Loving grandfather of Quinn, Ryanne and Reed Schmidt. Beloved son of Philip and Barbara (nee Fern) Schmidt. Brother of Julie (Charlie) Scarborough, Amy (Dave) Ochs, and the late Michael Schmidt. Passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019. Age 59. Resident of Sharonville. Visitation Saturday July 27, from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, both at St Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave. 45241. If desired Memorials may be made to 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 https://hospiceofcincinnati.org or . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019