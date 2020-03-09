|
|
Gregory Scott Jones
Gregory Scott Jones, age 50 departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born on Friday, May 16, 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Mable Catherine Gregory Jones. He was an audio engineer for WKRC TV, a veteran of the National Guard for 6 years, secretary and treasurer for Radio and Television Broadcast Engineers Local Union #1224 I.B.E.W.
He leaves to mourn his passing his mother: Cathy Gregory, his brother: Chuck Jones, his grandmother: Mildred Gregory as well as a host of aunts, uncles,cousins, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Charles Jones, his maternal grandfather: Ralph Gregory and his paternal grandparents: Gillis and Nettie Jones.
Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home in Milford, Oh. on Tuesday, March 10 from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral will be in Manchester, Ky. at Rominger Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12 at 1:00pm. following visitation from 11:00-1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020